Francis X. Maguire, age 85, of Weymouth passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Frank was raised and educated in Roxbury. He graduated from the Boston High School of Commerce in 1954 followed by achieving a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. After serving in the Navy and the Marines during the Korean Era. Frank married his wife of 59 years, Patricia. They started a family together in Quincy then settled in Weymouth in 1965 where they have lived since. Frank worked for Rockland Trust for over 40 years and in retirement enjoyed trips to Lake Winnipesaukee and long rides with or without a destination. Although Frank was short in stature, his personality was larger than most. He will be remembered for the loving bond he had with his wife Patricia and his heart of true, solid gold will be missed. Frank is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Ann Maguire (Cuddy) of Weymouth, his loving children Elaine DelloRusso of Weymouth, Michael Maguire of Weymouth, James Maguire of Weymouth, and Gerald Maguire of Weymouth, his grandchildren Brian and Alicia DelloRusso, and his great-granddaughter Ayla. Frank is also survived by his siblings Joseph Maguire and Anne Blesedell. Frank was the son of the late Michael and Sarah Maguire (Clark ) and the brother of the late Mary King (Maguire) and Walter Maguire. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Frank on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Friends will gather at St. Francis Xavier Church in S. Weymouth at 9:45am Wednesday morning for a funeral mass that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
