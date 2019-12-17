Home

Gail F. Drummey Obituary
Gail F. (Maher) Drummey, age 81, died suddenly on December 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Gail was born and raised in Dorchester and had lived in Weymouth for 49 years. Mrs. Drummey worked for Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company in Canton for many years. Gail loved traveling, yard sales and laughter. She was the devoted mother of Maryann Scolaro and her husband Joseph of Weymouth and William N. Drummey III of Weymouth; loving grandmother to Megan Barkson and her husband Colin; great-grandmother to Dominic, Josephine, and Eliza; beloved sister of Mary Callahan of Quincy and Joan Clifford and her husband Arthur of Randolph; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Sunday, December 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial and funeral services are private. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019
