|
|
Gemma E. (Lungari) Manning, age 97, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Gemma was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1940. Gemma was employed as a secretary at the former Weymouth Art Leather Co. for forty-four years. She retired in 1987. She was a lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Beloved wife of the late George E. Manning. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (DiCarolis) Lungari. The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Leonello, Ettore, and Mario Lungari. Gemma is survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Gemma's memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019