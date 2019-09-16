|
George H. MacLean of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died September 13, 2019. George worked for Arch Gear Works in Quincy for over 30 years after which he became part owner of R & S Redco Inc. until his retirement. In his early years, while living in Quincy Point he enjoyed coaching for the Red Sox Little League Team and Quincy Youth Hockey. He also participated and served as President of the Ward 2 Civil Association. George was a member of the Town River Yacht Club for over 40 years, where he enjoyed many years of boating and Saturday afternoons playing cards. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and was lucky enough to visit the best major league baseball stadiums in the country with lifelong friends. George enjoyed hosting many pool parties for family and friends with his wife Anne at their family home in Weymouth. All who knew him will cherish these memories. Beloved husband of 62 years to Anne (Clasby) MacLean of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester. Devoted father of Charles MacLean and his wife Bernadette of Plymouth, | Timothy MacLean of Weymouth, Noreen MacLean and her husband Michael Bennett of Weymouth, Laura MacLean and her husband Matthew McAloon of Dorchester and Edward MacLean and his husband Steven Avruch of Boston. Cherished Granpa of Chuck, Jessica, Stephanie, Samantha, Patrick, Alexandra, Ryan, Jona and Christine. Son of the late Alexander and Ethel (Hickman) MacLean. Loving brother of the late Katherine Carver, Donald MacLean, Stuart MacLean and Marion Warnock. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019