1/1
George J. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Perry, 91, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Holyoke, MA. He was born in Boston, the first of nine children on June 13, 1929. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1957. Later that year he married the love of his life, Sheila (O'Shea) Perry. They were married for sixty-three years until Sheila's death in August of this year. George lived most of his life in Sudbury and Duxbury. He was employed as a mechanical engineer and was co-owner of several US Patents. He loved to spend weekends with his family, tinkering in his garage and working on innumerable household projects. He is survived by his three daughters; Karen Lorsch and her husband Tim of Nashville, TN, Laura Perry Tan and her husband Will of Belchertown, Maureen Cahill of Carlsbad, CA , and his son, Steven Perry of Acton. He was the loving Papa to his grandchildren, Ryan and Kayla Towle, Jeremy, Julia and Joshua Tan and Marissa and Nikita Cahill. In addition, George is survived by his sisters, Patricia McCafferty, Pauline Disangro, Nancy Spognardi, Susan McCarthy and his brothers, Richard and Edward Perry. George was preceded in death by his wife Sheila, his son Edward Perry, his grandson James Tan and his brothers Robert and David Perry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved