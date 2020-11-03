George J. Perry, 91, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Holyoke, MA. He was born in Boston, the first of nine children on June 13, 1929. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1957. Later that year he married the love of his life, Sheila (O'Shea) Perry. They were married for sixty-three years until Sheila's death in August of this year. George lived most of his life in Sudbury and Duxbury. He was employed as a mechanical engineer and was co-owner of several US Patents. He loved to spend weekends with his family, tinkering in his garage and working on innumerable household projects. He is survived by his three daughters; Karen Lorsch and her husband Tim of Nashville, TN, Laura Perry Tan and her husband Will of Belchertown, Maureen Cahill of Carlsbad, CA , and his son, Steven Perry of Acton. He was the loving Papa to his grandchildren, Ryan and Kayla Towle, Jeremy, Julia and Joshua Tan and Marissa and Nikita Cahill. In addition, George is survived by his sisters, Patricia McCafferty, Pauline Disangro, Nancy Spognardi, Susan McCarthy and his brothers, Richard and Edward Perry. George was preceded in death by his wife Sheila, his son Edward Perry, his grandson James Tan and his brothers Robert and David Perry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store