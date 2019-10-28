|
Geraldine M. "Jerry" (Albano) Quieto, of Weymouth, died October 25, 2019. Born in Boston, Jerry was a 1956 graduate of Gate of Heaven in South Boston. She was a baker for many years for Flanagan's Supermarket which then became Johnny Foodmaster. Jerry always enjoyed watching the food network, QVC, bowling, ceramics, and travelling to Foxwoods and Atlantic City. She was also a Past president of the Ladies Guild at Saint Brendan's Church, Dorchester. Jerry was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will always be fondly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of Alexander A. Quieto. Loving mother of Steven Quieto of Quincy, Mark Quieto and his wife, Maureen, of Weymouth, and Scott Quieto and his wife, Deborah of Rhode Island. Adored Nana to Nicholas, Ryan, and Brianna. Also survived by several nieces and one nephew. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital 300 Longwood Avenue. Boston, MA 02215 See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019