Geraldine (Mallon) Moran-Delaney, age 97, of So. Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester and So. Boston, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Mae and Harold Mallon; sister of the late Florence Frangioso, Arthur Burgess and Walter Burgess. She is survived by 3 sons, John Delaney of So. Weymouth, William Delaney of Carver, Michael Delaney of Marshfield; 2 daughters, Geraldine Cook of Carver, Joanne Griffith of Rockland; and stepdaughter, Alice Malone of Haverhill. She was also the mother of the late Francis Delaney and Steven Delaney. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Dorchester High School for Girls in 1940. For 20 years, Geraldine worked in the cash office of Gilchrist Dept. Store. After retirement, Geraldine babysat many little children outside of her family, which was one of her greatest joys. To keep active, she kept her family and several families in Weymouth well pressed with her ironing. Funeral arrangements for Geraldine are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. For online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 10 to July 17, 2019
