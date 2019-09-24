Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene
385 Ralph Talbot St
Weymouth, MA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene
Burial
Following Services
Blue Hill Cemetery
Braintree., MA
Glenn E. Kaiser, age 55, a lifelong Weymouth resident, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on September 21, 2019. Glenn worked for Grass Instrument Co. in Braintree for over 30 years and more recently, worked at George Washington Toma in Weymouth for the last five years. There was nothing more important to Glenn than his family and his faith. He was a lifelong member of S. Weymouth Church of the Nazarene and loved all of his many friends from work and the church. Glenn also enjoyed road trips through the White Mountains and Florida to visit family. He will be remembered as a gentleman whose faith and love for family never wavered. Glenn is survived by his mother, Irene (Jacobsen) Kaiser of Weymouth; his brother, Dave Kaiser; and sister, Donna Wade of Florida. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Glenn on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene, at 385 Ralph Talbot St., Weymouth, on Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. for a funeral service that will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
