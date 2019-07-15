|
Glenn Michael Kelly, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly at age 28 on July 9, 2019. Born on June 19, 1991 in Quincy, Massachusetts, to the late Jane E. Kelly and Glenn A. Mamaty. For much of his life, he lived in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts where he went to school prior to moving to Weymouth. Glenn was in the landscaping industry and worked for Skinner Overlook Landscaping in Braintree. He spent his days working outdoors and doing what he loved. Glenn is survived by his brother, Kevin B. Kelly, his nephew, Hunter, his best friend, Joey Jordan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Friday, July 19 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark's Church, 1725 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts, 02124. The interment will be private.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 15 to July 22, 2019