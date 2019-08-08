|
Gregory S. Fisher of Weymouth passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at age 65. After being raised in Quincy, Greg resided in California, Arizona and Florida, before moving to Weymouth 6 years ago. Greg was the manager of the Boston Tavern for 4 years and had previously owned the Sports Emporium in North Weymouth. Greg also had a career in the mortgage industry as a Business Development Manager for GMAC. The beloved husband of Janet (McCarthy) Fisher, Greg was the loving father of Matthew Fisher of Weymouth; beloved son of Norma Fisher of Hingham and the late Henry Fisher; dear brother of Brendan and Lisa Fisher of Annapolis, Md., Stephanie (Fisher) and Michael Campbell of Fairfield, Conn., and Neal and Amy Fisher of East Walpole; brother-in-law of Richard and John McCarthy of Boynton Beach, Fla. Greg is also survived by nieces, Timoney, Fiona, Alison, Megan, Alexa and Madison; and by nephews, Liam, Michael, Tyler, and Joseph. Greg will be sadly missed by his many close friends and family. All are invited to an 11 a.m. graveside service on Friday, August 9, at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. Please meet at the cemetery office. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019