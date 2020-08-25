Gunnel DePerez

Gunnel (von Ekensteen) DePerez of Weymouth died peacefully on August 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loving family. Gunnel was born and grew up in Sweden, moved as a young woman to Colombia and was very proud of her heritage, from both. She loved singing and was a skilled singer, enjoyed Spanish soap operas and watching Sweden and Colombia in the Olympics. She was a woman of strength, strong will and integrity. She will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Gustavo Perez, she is survived by her daughter and caregiver Anette Perez of Weymouth, her son Daniel Perez and his companion Julie Cleggett of West Roxbury, her daughter-in-law Gloria Gregory, her husband Bob of Atlanta. Loving sister of Majlis Nilsson of Sweden. She was the cherished Abita to her precious grandchildren, Carissa Diniz, Cristina Griffin and Daniel E. Perez, grandsons-in-law Mariceu Diniz and Tim Griffin. She also leaves her beloved great-grandchildren Ariana Diniz, Giovanni Diniz and Aubrey Griffin, as well as grandsons Christopher Perez, Jonathan Perez and Jeffrey Perez, whom she loved and were always in her heart and thoughts. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 p.m. with a live stream available on the funeral home web site. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Family and friends who cannot attend may visit www.Keohane.com
and share a special message or memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gunnel may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.