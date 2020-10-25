1/1
Harry E. Jones
Harry E. Jones of Weymouth, died October 22, 2020, at the age of 94. Harry was a heavy equipment operator for JF Price in Weymouth retiring at the age of 88. He was also a member of the Cranberry Flywheelers Club, the American Legion Post # 40 in Plymouth, member of the NRA, and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and going to Foxwoods. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis M. (Grastorf) Jones. Loving father of Arlene M. Anderton and her husband, James, of Weymouth, Kathleen Napsey and her husband, Michael, of Pembroke, the late Harry E. Jones, Jr and his surviving wife, Carol of Hanson, and Stephen McKenzie and his wife, Denise, of Abington. Brother of Barbara Haggblom of Quincy and the late Shirley Frye, Thelma Burbank, and Nancy and Robert Jones. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, the late Harry E. Jones, III, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday October 28, 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m.. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.

Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
