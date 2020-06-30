Helen Carol (Grant) Tavener, passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 76, after a brief illness. Born in Canada, she was the daughter of Gordon and Harriet Grant. Carol lived in South Weymouth for the last 22 years with her devoted friend, Debbie Fournier. Carol is survived by her daughter, Tracy Tavener and her son-in-law, Jason Jack of Wareham, her son, Harry Tavener and her daughter-in-law, Jeannine of Norwell; grandson, Trysten Tavener; and her brother, John Grant of Hanover, as well as several nieces and nephews. Carol was a 1961 graduate of Weymouth High School. She went on to work for Clark and Taber Chevorlet in Weymouth Landing as a bookkeeper. Shortly after she married, she moved to Whitman and raised her two children. Carol was a devoted and loving mother who loved gardening, traveling, camping and surf casting off the beaches of the Carolina coast. For the last 22 years Carol was a Chef at KinderCare Learning Center in East Weymouth. She was lovingly referred to as "Miss Carol" by thousands from newborns to parents who walked through the doors of the learning center. Undoubtedly her most important role was being a loving "Nana" to her grandson, Trysten. He was the joy and light of her life. She will be so sadly missed, but loved forever by all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks and it was Carol's wishes that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are by the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, 870 Broad St., Weymouth, MA, see www.peckservices.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.