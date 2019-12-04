|
Helen G. (Keating) Crowley , 92, of Weymouth, died December 1, 2019. She grew up in Dorchester, graduating from the Dorchester High School for Girls, Class of 1944. In her earlier days Helen worked for the New England Telephone Company and was retired from the Weymouth Public Schools. In her retirement, she volunteered in the community at the Weymouth Food pantry and South Shore Hospital. She was an active parishioner of St. Jerome Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed exercising and walking at Webb Park, playing golf and reading with her local book club. Helen and her husband Leo enjoyed trips to many places including Europe and as far as Southeast Asia and New Zealand. Most important to Helen was her family and she loved spending time with them. Beloved wife of the late Leo X. Crowley. Devoted mother of Mary Anne Humberd and her husband Richard of Plymouth, Regina Gould and her husband Martin of S. Yarmouth, David Crowley and his wife Elizabeth of Houston, TX, Timothy Crowley and his partner Catherine of Weymouth and Christopher Crowley and his wife Judy of Mansfield. Cherished Nana of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Frances Swinford, Robert Keating, Mary Land, John Keating, Catherine Dougherty and Richard Keating. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, December 5, from 4 - 7 p.m.the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 12 p.m.day prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 1 p.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019