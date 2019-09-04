Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
550 Washington Street
Quincy, MA
Henry P. Boyle Obituary
Henry P. "Harry" Boyle, age 76, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy, in the comfort of his loving family. Henry was born in Motherwell, Scotland, to the late Thomas and Henrietta (Paterson) Boyle. He was raised, educated, and spent most of his life there. During a visit to the United States in 1990, Harry met, and fell in love with, his future wife, Dottie. He returned months later and married her, settling in Weymouth. He was employed as a corrections officer for the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office, working at the House of Correction and Jail in Dedham. He retired in 2010 after twenty years of service. Harry enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of the Celtic F.C. He also enjoyed trips to Naples, Florida. Most of all, Harry was devoted to his family and loved to spend time with them. Beloved husband for twenty-eight years of Dorothy L. "Dottie" (Barrett) Boyle. Devoted father of Paul Boyle and his wife Susan of Scotland. Dear step-father of Lisa M. Balzano and her partner Eric Lamothe of Weymouth, Amy L. DeThomaso and her partner Courtney Higgins of Dedham, and Jill A. Berry and her husband Michael of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Aaron, Emma, and Delia. One of five siblings, he was the brother of Robert, Ian, and Alister Boyle, and was pre-deceased by Charles Boyle. Harry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, September 7, at 8 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 9 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Henrys memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the Steven V. Barrett Memorial Fund, 6 Baker Avenue, Braintree, MA 02184. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
