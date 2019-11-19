Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Ida L. Bollen Obituary
Ida L. Bollen, 92, of Quincy, died peacefully November 15, 2019, following a sudden illness. She was the devoted wife of 55 years to the late Robert J. Bollen who died in 2006. Mrs. Bollen was a beloved, longtime active member of Union Congregational Church of Wollaston since 1958. She was the loving mother of Linda Vasiliadis and her husband Peter of Middleboro and Donald Bollen of Weymouth; cherished grandmother of Melissa Ross and her husband Ian of Assonet, Christina French of Lexington; and great-grandmother of Theodore Ross; dear sister of Dallas Gould of Quincy and the late Frederick Gould, Mary Fox, and Olive Reed. Also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Mass., 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the funeral, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
