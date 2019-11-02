|
Iris K. (Hill) Openshaw of Weymouth, died October 29, 2019. Iris lived in Weymouth for many years before retiring to Florida. She was a woman of strong work ethic and energy would rarely be found idle. She worked at Jackson Square Pharmacy, owned by her husband, for over 30 years. She also enjoyed knitting, playing cards, traveling and summers in Maine. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Milton Openshaw, she was the devoted mother of David Kelly and his wife Deborah, Michael Kelly, William Kelly and his fiance Dawn Roccaforte, all of Florida, and the late Thomas and Karen Kelly; cherished Nana of Chris, Jim, Bonnie, Billy, Ashley and the late Wayne and Kerri; great-Nana to Mason, Trevor and Taylor. She was predeceased by her siblings but survived by nieces Lainey and Megan Delve of England. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a brief visitation on Monday at 11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019