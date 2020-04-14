|
|
Jack C. Hall, of Weymouth, passed away at home on April 9, 2020, at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of the late Maxine (Rago) Hall; loving father of Glenn and Neil Hall of Weymouth, and Gail Tocchio and her husband Jeffery of Hingham; very proud grandfather of Nicholas, John and Mark Tocchio of Hingham; devoted youngest brother of the late Charlie, Neil, Dorothy, Laura, Jean and Florence. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jack was a lifelong resident of Weymouth and a 1946 graduate of Weymouth High School. Within days of graduating, Jack enlisted in the United States Army, and served in both Japan and Korea. Following his service, he graduated from Burdett College in Boston, and engaged in a career as a top sales representative and Sr. Vice President with the George A. Caldwell Company and Water Works Supply Company. Jack was an Eagle Scout, BSA, and a member of the Weymouth Elks Lodge. He was a proud member of the East Weymouth Congregational Church Choir, where he made lifelong friendships. Jack enjoyed summer vacations with his wife and their grandsons in Mystic, Conn., and telling stories and singing on holidays with his family. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Jack's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jacks name to East Weymouth Congregational Church, 1320 Commercial St., East Weymouth.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020