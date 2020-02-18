Home

Jacob "Jack" Wilson III, age 72, entered into eternal life on February 14, 2020. Jack was born in Norfolk, Virginia, grew up in South Boston and had lived in Weymouth for many years. Jack was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Wilson was a welder for the U.S. Coast Guard. Beloved and devoted husband for 48 years to Diane (Bittorie) Wilson, he was the son of the late Jacob Jr. and Elizabeth Wilson; devoted father of Jacob "Jay" Wilson IV of Weymouth and Dawn Marie Wilson and her fiance Jim Ahearn of Weymouth; beloved brother of Jane Becker and her husband Ralph of Newport, R.I., Jean Wilson of Newport, Joshua and his wife Rosa of Brighton, Thomas and his twin sister Theresa of Newport, Leo Wilson of Holbrook and his wife Lynn, Leo's twin Mary Wagner of Newport, R.I., and the late Joseph Wilson; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law to Mary Bittorie of Mansfield and John Bittorie of Pembroke. Funeral service at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. Burial service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020
