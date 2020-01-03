|
|
James A. "Jimmy" Graziano, of Whitman, formerly of Weymouth died January 1, 2020. Beloved father of James M. Graziano and his wife Shannon of Medway and Jacquelene Bishop and her wife Jenn of Calif.. Devoted Grandpa of Lucy and Lucas. Loving companion of Cynthia Carey Bovaird of Whitman. Cherished former husband of Patty Sullivan-Graziano of Braintree. Also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. "Jimmy the Jet" was a man of few words. If you were lucky enough to be a friend of his, you knew he still had a lot to say. James was always one to work hard, then play hard. Included in his play was the extraordinary care he provided for his family. James grew his entire career as a banker. He loved the warm days when he could play golf and for years played basketball with his friends at WHS. He loved music and would often be singing a tune. The Jet always remembered his roots in Brooklyn, N.Y. and he was proud of the strides he made in his life for his family. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, Jan 5, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to South Shore Arc at www.arcsouthshore.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.html. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020