Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Graziano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Graziano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Graziano Obituary
James A. "Jimmy" Graziano, of Whitman, formerly of Weymouth died January 1, 2020. Beloved father of James M. Graziano and his wife Shannon of Medway and Jacquelene Bishop and her wife Jenn of Calif.. Devoted Grandpa of Lucy and Lucas. Loving companion of Cynthia Carey Bovaird of Whitman. Cherished former husband of Patty Sullivan-Graziano of Braintree. Also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. "Jimmy the Jet" was a man of few words. If you were lucky enough to be a friend of his, you knew he still had a lot to say. James was always one to work hard, then play hard. Included in his play was the extraordinary care he provided for his family. James grew his entire career as a banker. He loved the warm days when he could play golf and for years played basketball with his friends at WHS. He loved music and would often be singing a tune. The Jet always remembered his roots in Brooklyn, N.Y. and he was proud of the strides he made in his life for his family. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, Jan 5, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to South Shore Arc at www.arcsouthshore.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.html. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -