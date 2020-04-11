|
James B. McLaughlin, age 82, of Weymouth passed away at home with his family by his side on Monday, April 6, 2020. Jim was raised and educated in the St. Ambrose Parish area of Dorchester. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and, after serving for three years, settled in Dorchester where he started a family. Jim owned and operated "Jimmys Tire" in No. Quincy for over 50 years and was known for his generosity and professionalism. Jim married his wife, Jean, in 1982 and they have resided in Weymouth ever since. Jim was a hard worker who helped many in Quincy and surrounding communities over his many years. He will be remembered for his fun personality and dedication to the community. Jim enjoyed many things, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids of whom he is so proud. Jim is the beloved husband of Jean McLaughlin (Urquhart), loving father of Jimmy McLaughlin of Lakeville, Sharon Richmond of Fla., John MacDonald of Weymouth, Kristen Surprenant of Fla., Doug MacDonald of Quincy, and the late Debbie Olsen, cherished "Papa" to ten grandchildren, and 2 great-grandsons. Jim is also the brother of Winniefred Hutchins, Michael and Joe McLaughlin, and the late Kenneth and Matthew. Funeral services for Jim will be private due to the current viral crisis. A memorial Mass will be hosted at a later date to celebrate Jim's life.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020