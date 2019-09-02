|
James E. Brown, of Weymouth, died August 30, 2019 at the age of 80. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Saratoga. He worked at Polaroid for 25 years and also was the owner of Braintree Stripper, a furniture refinishing company. Jim also enjoyed his work as a limousine driver on the South Shore for many years. He was a member of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (Miller) Springsteen Brown. Loving father of James Brown of South Easton, Geoffrey Brown, Denise Brown of Mansfield, and Cheryl Springsteen of Pembroke. Brother of Charles Brown of Norwood, Edmund Brown of SC, Dorothy Brown of Winthrop and the late Paul OConnell. Doting grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service celebrated on Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Navy honors in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2019