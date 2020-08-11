1/
James H. Austin Sr.
James H. Austin Sr., age 87, a lifelong Weymouth resident, passed away on August 9, 2020. After graduating Weymouth High School, Jim ran a gas station with his father on Bridge Street in N. Weymouth. He also worked for over 30 years at Mathewson Corp. as a warehouse manager. In retirement he enjoyed working at Brewster Wallpaper. Jim married his beloved wife, Margaret, in 1954 and they settled in Weymouth where they raised a family. Jim was an active member and Trustee of Pilgrim Congregational Church in N. Weymouth for many years and also the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed collecting coins, long drives especially to lighthouses, but most of ell spending time with his family. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Austin (Mitchell). He was the loving father of Cathie Cromer and her husband Phill of Weymouth and James Austin Jr. and his wife Beth of Weymouth, and the cherished grandfather of Amy, Andrea, Abigail, Sarah, and James III. Jim is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Jim on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A celebration of life service will take place in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. in the Pilgrim Congregational Church located at 24 Athens St., N. Weymouth. Due to the current viral crisis and a limited capacity at Pilgrim Congregational Church, we ask that only family attend the funeral services on Thursday. Burial will follow at Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd .com or call 781-337-0050.

Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
