James Hughes Hepburn, 91, late of Weymouth, Mass., died peacefully August 4, 2019. "Jim" was born in 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Salvation Army officers James Marshall Hepburn and Lily Jean Hughes. For over 50 years he was owner-operator of Whittemore-Durgin Glass Company, the first and longest-running mail-order stained glass supply company in the world. The company is now owned by his daughter, Kathleen and son-in-law, Kevin Becker. An experienced musician, bandmaster, composer and arranger, and a man of deep abiding Christian faith, Jim played in Salvation Army bands in Detroit, Cambridge, Boston and Quincy. He was bandmaster of the Boston Central Corps Youth Band; his son, James M. Hepburn, is bandmaster for Quincy Temple Corps. He was married in 1946 to the late Jean E. Jackson, and is survived by their five children; Jean E. Fleming (and Keith) of Stockbridge, Georgia; James M. Hepburn (and Bonnie) of Braintree, Mass.; Bradley J.S. Hepburn of London, England; Bramwell H. Hepburn (and Cristina) of Eliot, Maine; and Kathleen E. Hepburn (and Kevin Becker) of Medford, Mass. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service held Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at the Quincy Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, Mass. Visitation will be held prior to the start of the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim' memory to the "Quincy Salvation Army Band Fund", c/o Quincy Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St, Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019