James P. Flanagan, 74, of Quincy, passed away August 21, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of forty four years, Karen Flanagan. Father of the late Jimmy Flanagan and grandfather of the late Krista Marie Flanagan. Brother-in-law of Donna Barakauskas and her husband Paul. He also leaves behind nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and good friends. Jim was born in West Roxbury and grew up in Brookline and Allston. He attended Catholic schools and trade school to become an automobile mechanic. Later he was a successful business owner of Arco Gas Station and Towing in South Boston, Harvard Towing in Allston and Harvard Towing in South Boston for a few years. Jim worked as a car salesman for Weber Dodge and at Santilli's Center. He also worked as a Corrections Officer at Dedham Jail and a Constable out of Canton Court. He wore many hats. Jim was a member of Old Colony Yacht Club, he enjoyed sport fishing and recreational fun on their Chris Craft boat with his wife, family members and friends. He also enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle with his wife, they were members of the South Shore HOG Chapter in Brockton. Jim will truly be missed by family and friends. Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA in Quincy. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019