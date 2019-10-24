Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Kane Obituary
James W. Kane, age 50, entered into eternal life on October 20, 2019. James was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mr. Kane was a construction worker and a truck driver. He mostly enjoyed fishing and being by the ocean. Devoted father of Tyler Kane of Sandwich, Ashlee Kane of Plymouth and Kirstyn Kane of Weymouth. Beloved brother of Deborah Stande of Quincy, Peter Kane of Holbrook, Sharon Savage of Whitman, and Catherine Viglas of Rockland. Grandfather to Adam and Madeleine. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, October 26, from 3 until 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now