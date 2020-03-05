Home

Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
James Whitten Obituary
James Whitten, of Weymouth, died March 3, 2020. James was a funny and friendly guy that loved cracking jokes. He enjoyed going out to eat with his house mates from Human Service Options who took such great care of him over the years. He also enjoyed listening to jazz music, watching the Red Sox, and shopping. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to Human Service Options, Inc., 536 Broad St., Suite #8, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
