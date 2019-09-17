|
|
Janet L. (Sweeney) Walsh, of Weymouth, age 65, entered into eternal life on September 14, 2019. Janet was born in Pennsylvania and has lived in Weymouth for most of her life. Mrs. Walsh was a bartender for the Hyatt Hotel, formerly known as the Sheraton Tara Hotel in Braintree. Janet was President of the Weymouth Public School P.T.A. for many years and a town meeting member. She was shop steward for the Hotel Workers Union. Beloved wife of Charles E. Walsh. Devoted mother of Brian C. and his wife Carrie of Hudson, Dennis E. and his wife Kate of Woburn, Jennifer N. Walsh of Weymouth, Scott A. and his wife Deanna of Weymouth. and her bonus son Gene Swenson. Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Beverly Pultz and her husband Frank of Dennis, Patricia Sweeney of Weymouth, Thomas "Mike" and his wife Joanie of Greensburg, Pa., Kathy Garcia and her husband Larry of Santa Paula, California, Mary Alice Tessier and her husband Henry of Weymouth, Elaine Bennett and her husband Bryan of Weymouth, Christopher Sweeney and his wife Carol of Westchester, Pennsylvania, and the late Dennis Sweeney Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Friday, Sept. 20, at 9: 30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 5 until 9 p.m. Cremation to follow. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019