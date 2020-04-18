|
|
Janet Walsh, age 64, of Weymouth, passed away on April 8, 2020. Janet was raised in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School. She was very special to many people. Janet had a magnetic personality that drew in friends from all walks of life. She had an uncanny ability to meet people everywhere. She had an empathetic, generous nature and always went out of her way to help anyone in need. Janet loved music, the guitar, writing, and debating issues with her sharp wit and humor. She approached all of lifes challenges with that same sense of humor and optimistic outlook. Janet was a strong woman who fought courageously in her battle with serious illness and physical disabilities. Yet she was often a pillar of strength for those around her. She will be greatly missed. Janet is survived by the loves of her life, her daughter Melissa Walsh of Fall River and her granddaughter Lily Bedugnis. She is also survived by her mother Jerril Walsh of Weymouth whose prayers and presence were a great comfort to Janet, her siblings Barbara Eaton of Weymouth, Mel Jones of VA and Daniel Walsh of Weymouth, many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and many dear friends most especially Laura Hickey of Weymouth. She was preceded in death by her father Walter F. Walsh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Alliancer for Mental Health at www.namimass.org or at www.StJudes.org. Funeral arrangements for Janet are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to offer condolences and share memories.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020