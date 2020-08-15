1/1
Janice A. Rennie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Anne Rennie, 63, of Hudson, NH passed away at her home on August 10, 2020 surround by loving family. Janice was born on July 10, 1957 daughter of the William and Olive (McDougal) Cyrus and was also predeceased by her son David W. Rennie Jr. Janice loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Going to concerts, camping, going on walks and to county fairs and playing cribbage. Janice was very crafty and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making jewelry. Besides her loving husband David W. Rennie Sr., Janice is survived by three daughters, Amy Rennie, Karen Rennie, and Samantha Gammell; two grandchildren, Anthony Fisette and Cyrah Rennie; two sisters, Judy Cyrus - How ard and Joanne O'Connor; four brothers, William Cyrus Jr., Stephen Cyrus, Rob ert Cyrus, Joseph Cyrus; a mother-in-law, Carolyn R. Rennie; several in-laws as well as many loved nieces, nephews, cou sins and friends Burial will Take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Hudson, NH. To leave an online message of condolence or for more information please visit www.dumontsullivan.com. The DUMONT - SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON, NH IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved