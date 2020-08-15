Janice Anne Rennie, 63, of Hudson, NH passed away at her home on August 10, 2020 surround by loving family. Janice was born on July 10, 1957 daughter of the William and Olive (McDougal) Cyrus and was also predeceased by her son David W. Rennie Jr. Janice loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Going to concerts, camping, going on walks and to county fairs and playing cribbage. Janice was very crafty and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making jewelry. Besides her loving husband David W. Rennie Sr., Janice is survived by three daughters, Amy Rennie, Karen Rennie, and Samantha Gammell; two grandchildren, Anthony Fisette and Cyrah Rennie; two sisters, Judy Cyrus - How ard and Joanne O'Connor; four brothers, William Cyrus Jr., Stephen Cyrus, Rob ert Cyrus, Joseph Cyrus; a mother-in-law, Carolyn R. Rennie; several in-laws as well as many loved nieces, nephews, cou sins and friends Burial will Take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Hudson, NH. To leave an online message of condolence or for more information please visit www.dumontsullivan.com
. The DUMONT - SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON, NH IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.