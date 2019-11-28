|
|
Janice L. Wallace 78, of Weymouth, died November 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George White and Lois (Drollett) White. Born and raised in Quincy, she worked for many years as a hairdresser before moving on to retail. She had resided in Weymouth since 1967. She was the loving wife of the late David Wallace. Mother of Kelli Wallace and the late Scott Wallace. Nana of Jonathan Coska and his wife Caitlin, Jennifer Coska and Melissa Wallace. Sister of Robert White and Patricia Modale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her memorial visiting hours on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to: , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301 Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019