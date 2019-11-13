|
Janice M. (Bevilacqua) Nordstrom, age 81, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the comfort of her loving family. Janice was born in Boston, to the late James J. and Laura (Spinosa) Bevilacqua. She was raised and educated in Quincy and had lived in Weymouth for fourteen years, previously in Quincy. Janice was employed as a sales associate at the former Jordan Marsh Company and later Macys at South Shore Plaza in Braintree for many years. She enjoyed shopping as well as dancing. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife for forty-seven years of Ellwood J. "Al" Nordstrom, Sr. Devoted mother of Patrick J. Donovan, Laura J. Lambert, both of Weymouth, Tracy A. Landers of Quincy, Ellwood J. "E.J." Nordstrom, Jr. and his wife Lori of Weymouth, and the late Mark S. Donovan. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was also grandmother of the late Leah D. Crews. Dear sister of Ralph C. "Buddy" Bevilacqua and his wife Patricia of Pembroke and the late James J. Bevilacqua. Janice is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, November 16 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Braintree Cemetery. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019