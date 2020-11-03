Jean A. (Flanagan) Walsh, age 76, of N. Weymouth passed away suddenly at home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Jeannie had been married to her best friend Richie for 55 years. Together they valued family and enjoyed many adventures together. She was very proud of her family's accomplishments, especially her four grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. A constant socialite, Jeannie was the glue that bound so many people together. She was truly diligent about staying in contact with her family and many friends. Jeannie loved getting together for holidays, garage parties, especially the family garage Thanksgiving, and any place she was around company that loved and cared about her. Jeannie was religious attending Mass regularly, lately attending from home. Jeannie and Richie were avid motorcyclists, riding into their late 70s. She often told the story of Richie asking her for a first date offering a motorcycle ride as the pitch. They were also avid boaters, owning several boats creating a lifetime of nautical memories with family and friends. They loved to travel, driving across the country four times and well over fifty driving trips to Florida. Jeannie thrived on coastal living as a 40+ year resident of N. Weymouth. She loved both the beautiful days of summer and the flooding storms of winter. Jeannie worked in various positions within the Weymouth School System making many lifelong friends and meeting many of Weymouth's wonderful students. Jeannie was predeceased by her son Richard "Rick" Walsh. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Walsh of N. Weymouth, her loving son Michael Walsh and his wife Margaret of Hanover, her daughter-in-law Lisa and her husband David Gilberto of Weymouth, her four cherished grandchildren Erin, Ryan, Colin, and Larissa, and her many nieces, nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Jeannie on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Friends will gather on Thursday in St. Francis Xavier Church located at 234 Pleasant St. in S. Weymouth for a funeral Mass that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
