Jean E. (Scanlan) Kent, age 86, entered into eternal life on August 29, 2019. Jean was raised and lived in Dorchester most of her life and later moved to Scituate and then Weymouth. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Boston and at the Brockton Veteran's Administration Hospital, retiring from the VA after many years of service. She was the devoted mother of Anne-Marie McLaughlin and her husband Patrick of Braintree; loving aunt to Christine Gomez and Richard Scanlan; loving grandmother to Peter McLaughlin; sister of the late Francis Scanlan Jr. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Tuesday, September 3, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions and messages, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019