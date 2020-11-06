1/
Jeanette Neumeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette "Jean" (Matook) Neumeier of Weymouth, died April 8, 2020, at the age of 87, following a brief illness brought on by novel Coronavirus. Beloved wife of 58 years to George Neumeier (predeceased). Devoted mother of Debra Neumeier of Weymouth, Paul Neumeier of Randolph, Edward Neumeier and his wife Debra of Marshfield, and predeceased by infant son James. Proud grandmother of Brian and Alex Neumeier and step-grandmother of Brielle and her husband Scott Kelley, and Brendan and Matt Meehan. Step-great-grandmother to Rosalie and Madeline Kelley. Caring sister of the late Delores Conlon and Madeline Bean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and extended family. Jean was born and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. She had lived in Weymouth for 61 years and worked for 26 years as a secretary in the Weymouth public school system. For her personal education, Jean enrolled in several adult education classes offered by the Weymouth public schools. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, bowling, old movies, and plays. She loved spending time with her family at her seasonal home in Salem, NH. Jean will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Arc South Shore at arcsouthshore.org or to American Parkinson Disease Association, East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118. Although we cannot gather together with Jeanettes family at this time, family and friends may still offer their support by visiting www.keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved