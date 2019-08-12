Home

Jo-an F. Logue

Jo-an F. Logue Obituary
Jo-an Frances (Ahart) Logue, of Hingham, died Thursday, August. 8, 2019, at Linden Ponds in Hingham. She was 91. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent and life-long educator. Jo-an is predeceased by her husband Robert, who died in 2015. She is survived by her three children: Robert J. Logue Jr., and his wife MaryEllen of Sutton; Katie Keegan and her husband Brian of Weymouth; and Anne Collette and her husband Paul of Stonington, Conn. She also leaves eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in North Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Weymouth. A more detailed obituary will run closer to the October services. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
