Joan C. (Daly) Hilton of Weymouth, died September 16, 2020, at the age of 75. Joan worked for many years for the Federal Government in Health and Human Services. She was originally from Dorchester, where she resided in both St. Margaret's and then St. Brendan's parishes. She enjoyed bowling leagues, swimming in her pool and traveling extensively with her husband. Joan devoted her life to her family. She volunteered as a baseball coach, softball coach and Girl Scout troop leader when her children were growing up. She also volunteered at St. Jerome's for the Title 1 Program. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Peter W. Hilton Sr. Loving mother of Bernadette Hilton of Weymouth, Peter W. Hilton Jr. and his wife Maryann of Palm Coast, FL, and Ellen Abouzeid and her husband Nassim of Rockland. Devoted "Nana" to Peter III, Kassidy, Maori, Amelia, Alanah, Justin, Claudia, and Zachary. Sister of Jim Daly and his wife Jane, Paul Daly and his wife Irene and his late wife Barbara, Joseph Daly and his wife Geraldine and the late Anne Marie McBride and her late husband Neil. Sister-in-law of Anne Marie Hilton and the late Stephen Hilton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her faithful dog Mitten. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan's funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Broad Street, Weymouth, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19, visiting hours and burial will be private. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.