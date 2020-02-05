|
Joanne Christine (Birdy) Darvish, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 76. Joanne was born December 9, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Maurice and Ann (Saladiak) Birdy. She received her Bachelors of Science in Chemistry and practiced Law for over 20 years in Boston. On July 9, 1962, she married Abi Darvish. They raised a son, Charlie Steven, and two daughters, Mauricia Ann and Shirine. Joanne had a way of connecting with people, and her true joy came when she was making others happy. Always having a penchant for reading, and listening, to books, she took on a whole new venture in becoming a published writer. She found true peace and joy in creating her own world of suspense and mystery, and left all who read her work waiting for what was next. She was a lover of the arts, shopping, and doing whatever she could for her family. Her compassion spread to anyone that knew her, she wore her heart on her sleeve and cooked a feast whether it was for 2 people or 20. Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Maurice, her mother, Ann, and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her husband, Abi, her three children, Charlie, Mauricia and Shirine, her sister Cheryl, her grandchildren, Derek, Angela and Dante, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held at the Downing Funeral Home, 21 Pond St, Hingham, Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's name can be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020