Joanne E. (Brown) Seifart, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 18, 2019. A nurse for 45 years, Joanne fulfilled her lifelong calling in 1973 when she graduated from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation her nursing career began as a staff nurse at the Deaconess. Seeking new challenges she moved on to Mass Eye and Ear quickly rising to the position of Nurse Manager. After 9 fulfilling years at Mass Eye and Ear, Joanne dedicated herself to the fields of long-term care and hospice care. As the Director of Nursing, she helped develop one of the area's first tri-level nursing facilities, Orchard Cove in Canton. At Beacon Hospice, as Director of Nursing Education, she helped build the organization from the ground up. At Beacon she was instrumental in developing new hospice therapies still in use today. Joanne was also a widely recognized nurse educator and speaker on long-term and hospice care. Joanne's last nine years were spent as a certified MS Senior RN Specialist at EMD Serono in Rockland where she counseled, advised and comforted MS patients. Perhaps Joanne's greatest contribution to the nursing profession was the inspiration she provided to numerous nieces, nephews and friends who have chosen nursing as their own calling. She was so proud of them all. She was the mother of Michael Seifart of Quincy; stepmother of Scott Seifart of St. Augustine, Fla., and the late Kerrin Seifart; loving sister of Barbara Rockwell of Cypress, Calif., Christine Brown of Natick, and Peter Brown and his wife Barbara of Weymouth; honorary grandmother to Joanna and Caroline Kennedy of West Roxbury. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS ONE (www.alsone.org), 8 Industrial Way, Whitman, MA 02382. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019