McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E. Gill Obituary
John E. Gill, of Weymouth, died in an automobile accident on April 25, 2019 at the age of 50. J ohn was a dedicated and proud father to his son Jonathan Gill of Weymouth. He was the son of the late Sheila A. and William J. Gill. Brother of Kathy Czymbor of Brockton, Thomas Gill of Rochester, N.H., Karen Bushman of Dorchester, Christine Gregorio of Plymouth, Jeanne Gill of Middleboro and the late David Gill. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 1, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Donations in memory of John may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
