John E. "Jack" Haskins of Boston, died February 1, 2020, at the age of 84. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a nighttime supervisor for the City of Boston Transportation Department for 26 years. Among the things he enjoyed most were traveling, fishing, and enjoying a cold drink on his front porch. He was a member of the Castle Island Association, the Mass Retirees and the McKeon Post 146 where he, during the Christmas season, often served as Santa Claus. Beloved husband of Mary Lenore (Burns) Haskins. Son of the late Catherine (Walsh) and Terrence Haskins. Loving father of Ted Bohld of South Weymouth and Pattie Park and her husband Sean of Milton. Brother of Regina Murphy of Raynham, the late Bill Haskins, and the late Tommy Haskins. Proud "Papa" of Julianne, Caitlyn, Rachel, Sarah, Brendan, and great-grandchildren Timothy and Frank. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020