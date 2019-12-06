|
John F. Canavan, of Quincy, formerly of Donegal, Ireland passed away December 5, 2019. Husband of the late Nora (Furey). Cherished father of Marion Driscoll and her husband Billy of Milton, James Canavan and his wife Amy of Hanover and Tish Canavan of Quincy. Beloved Grandfather of John, Jamie, Charles, Declan and Terrence. Special friend of Kathleen Callahan of Somerville. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Church, Milton. Visiting hours Sunday 1 - 4 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will follow after the service with his wife Nora in the Milton Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019