John F. "Jack" Daley Jr. of Weymouth passed away on November 1, 2020. John was born in Boston, to the late John and Anna Daley. He was a graduate of Boston College High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College. John was retired from New England Telephone and also a proud United States Navy veteran. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family and could often be found watching sports or keeping up with current events. Beloved husband to the late Mary L. Daley (Brady). Loving father of Pamela D. Whelton and her husband Bill of Norwell, Peter J. Daley and his wife Kim of Hull, Dianne D. Paras and her husband Gerry of Weymouth and the late John P. Daley, Amy E. Daley and Paul F. Daley. Dear brother of Daniel Daley of Attleboro, Catherine Joyce of Hingham and the late Mary McWha. Proud grandfather of Andrew and Kristin Whelton, Nathan Whelton, Willie Whelton and Mikayla Cunniff, Matthew Daley, Patrick Daley, Jack Paras, Katie Paras and the late Sean Daley. Great-grandfather to Delilah Whelton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. In loving memory of Jack, please consider making a donation to South Shore Hospital, Attn: MIH Program, 55 Fogg Rd, Weymouth, MA 02190. Please visit www.Keohane.com
or call 781-335-0045 for additional information.