Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
First Church
17 Church St.
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Francomano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Francomano Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Francomano Jr. Obituary
John G. Francomano Jr., age 94, a lifelong Weymouth resident, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. John served in the Navy during World War II, stationed on Tinian Island in the South Pacific. Upon discharge from the Navy, he owned and operated his own flooring business for many years and then worked for Prudential Insurance, where he retired after 20 years of service. John had many fond memories of family trips to their home in Long Island, Maine, where he served as Commander of the Long Island VFW Post 9605, camping to various destinations with his children, playing horseshoes, golfing and playing cards with his many friends. During retirement, John spent his summers on Long Island, Maine, and winters in Clearwater, Fla., with his wife and enjoyed many family gatherings with his entire family at home and on Long Island, Maine, where they celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and more. John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty (Charlton) Francomano of Weymouth; his sister, Antoinette Francomano of Weymouth; his children, Steven Francomano and his wife Elaine of Holbrook, Susan Dagesse and her husband Raymond of Plymouth, Ellen Simmons and her husband Clark of Weymouth, and David Francomano and his wife Shelley of Pembroke. John is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Kristine, Angela, Abigail, Teone, Matthew, Cassie, and Lindsay. Additionally, his fourteen great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate John's life at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the First Church in Weymouth located at 17 Church St., Weymouth. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in memory of John may be made to First Church at the above address. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -