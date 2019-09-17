|
John Gizelis, of Weymouth, formerly of Squantum, passed away following a brief illness, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, September 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was just days away from celebrating his 86th birthday. Born in Northern Epirus, Greece, he was the son of George and Aleksandra Gizelis. John immigrated to the United States in 1956 with a strong work ethic and the support of a sponsor, from Quincy, for whom he was forever grateful. He began working in local diners and was introduced to other local Greek families, which eventually led to him being introduced to his wife Garifalia. He repaid the support he received starting out by being generous to and supportive of others throughout his life, including helping to rebuild a Greek Orthodox church in his home village of Agios Saranda. Working his entire career in the restaurant business, he eventually owned and operated restaurants, including Maria's Restaurant in Braintree. His joy, after retirement included enjoying Old Silver Beach in Falmouth with his children and grandchildren, annual travels to Greece celebrating summer in his village, visiting family and friends, tending to his lawn and garden, talking history and politics, but mostly spending time with his family. John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Garifalia (Souliopoulos). He is survived by his four children, George Gizelis of Weymouth, James Gizelis of Hingham, Aleksandra Phelan and her husband Joseph of Hingham and Christos Gizelis of Weymouth; cherished "Papou" of Catherine Gizelis, Abigail Phelan, Olivia Gizelis, Andrew Phelan and Alexandra Gizelis; brother of Kostas (deceased), Theodore (deceased), Maria, Christos, Nicos, Thanasi and Garifou. John leaves behind much beloved extended family, including his sisters-in-law and their families, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in John's name may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church or the Pat Roche Hospice Home. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019