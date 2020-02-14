Home

John H. Wynott, age 84, of Weymouth passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. John was raised and educated in South Weymouth. He worked for Symmons Industries, Inc. in Braintree as a machinist for 35 years, in that time he proudly worked his way to Manager. Even after retirement in 2006 he continued to work part time for Symmons until 2010. He took pride in his work and really relished the friends he made during this time. John loved spending time with his wife Linda, taking occasional day trips to Twin Rivers or Foxwoods, outings with his family to Castle Island and travel when he could. He also loved animals and especially loved spending time with his pet cockatiel, Petey. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Wynott (Deveau), his sons, John Wynott, Brian Wynott, Charles Wynott, daughters, Jill Araujo, Corina Wynott and Victoria Wynott. John was the brother of Irene Padula, Janice Mackey, the late Gloria White and the late William Wynott. John is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and many close friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for John on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) in South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday morning at Old South Union Church located at 25 Columbian St., South Weymouth for a funeral service that will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
