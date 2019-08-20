|
|
John J. Minihan Sr., age 85, of Weymouth passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16, 2019. John was born and raised in Quincy and moved to Weymouth 60 years ago. He was the owner of Minihan's Handy Store in Randolph for 40 years. John served his country in the Navy during the Korean War and was a past Chaplain of the Weymouth DAV, Chapter 65. He was also a member of the USS Curtiss Association. John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty (Shand) Minihan; his three sons, John J. Minihan Jr. of Stoughton, James L. Minihan of Weymouth and Robert F. Minihan and his wife Marie of Hanover. He also leaves his grandchildren, Brittany, Bridget and Alyssa Minihan of Hingham, Patrick of Dallas, Texas, Jonathan and Matthew Minihan of Hanover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for John on Friday, August 23, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home Saturday at 9 a.m. for a celebration of life prior to the funeral Mass at St. Albert the Great Church in Weymouth at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019