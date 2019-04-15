Home

Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Lord Church
31 First St.
Taunton, MA
View Map
John Motta Obituary
John Motta, 94, of South Weymouth, formerly of Taunton, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a dedicated and loving husband for 47 years to his beloved "Berta" the late Alberta (Zagrodny) Motta. Born and raised in Taunton, son of the late Manuel and Virginia (Vieria) Motta, he was a 1942 graduate of Taunton High School and then served in the Navy during WWII. John lived in California upon his return from the service and had worked as an electrical maintenance engineer for 35 years until his retirement from TWA. After retirement he returned to the area living in Plymouth and Taunton for several years prior to settling in South Weymouth. He is survived by a daughter, Virginia Adame and her husband Andy of Ariz.; a step daughter, Janet OBrien of South Weymouth; four step sons, Kenneth Toner and his wife Muriel Littlefield of Maine, Donald Toner of S.C., Steven Toner and his wife Sandra Berardi of Rockland and James Toner and his wife Linda St. Croix of Marshfield; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Motta was father of the late John Aaron Motta and Karen Rhodes and the brother of the late Albertina Lemieux, Madeline Hathaway, and Fredrick Motta. His funeral will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with visitation from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the Crapo - Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 First St., Taunton. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The American Legion at www.legion.com/donate or National Parks Conservation Association at www.npca.org.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019
