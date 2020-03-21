Home

More Obituaries for John Sullivan
John R. Sullivan

John R. Sullivan Obituary
John R. "Sully" Sullivan of Weymouth, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2020, while on vacation in the Caribbean. Sully was a graduate of Weymouth High School, class of 1973. He worked as a rigger at the Quincy Ship Yard and bartended for many years, eventually becoming the proprietor of Sully's Sand Trap of Weymouth where he gained many enduring friendships. Sully was a man of nature and enjoyed fishing and boating. His main passion in life was spending time with his friends and those he loved. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was the loving son of the late Robert and Mary Sullivan; cherished brother of Kathleen Sullivan of Weymouth, Patricia Sullivan of Weymouth, Janet Sullivan of Weymouth and William Sullivan and his wife Allison of Pembroke. Also survived by many cousins and friends. In consideration of current events services for Jack will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to the charitable organization of one's choice. See www.keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020
