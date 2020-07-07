Jordie Saucerman of Weymouth, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 2, 2020. Beloved spouse of Sally Forrest of Weymouth; sister of Alicia Cochenour and her husband Bob, of Lamar, IN; and life-long friend/theatre partner to Zoe Bradford of Hingham. Also survived by many countless friends and co-workers. All are welcome to visiting hours on Friday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital). A Celebration of Jordies life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordie Saucerman Endowment Fund www.companytheatre.com
